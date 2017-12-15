However, Iain has now had his say on the matter, having been unaware of the headlines during his time in the jungle.

Some viewers had claimed the group’s treatment of the radio presenter during the last series of the ITV reality show was unkind, branding them “bullies”.

Speaking on ‘I’m A Celebrity: Coming Out’, Iain says: “There was no bullying going on.

“Let’s quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It’s a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever.”

In the special show, which airs on Friday (15 December) night, Dennis and Rebekah also address the claims, where he shifts the blame onto Iain.

“Obviously Iain was in there to upset everything in the camp and that was his intention,” he says.

“If he’s playing a game he’s played it extremely well. He’s obviously done it for his own reasons and that’s up to Iain to explain himself.”

Rebekah also tells Dennis: “I came out to the biggest shit storm., and you know I don’t get upset about things and you know I’m really strong but I actually cried in the car. It really upset me.”