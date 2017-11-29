‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Jack Maynard has been forced to apologise once again, after historic tweets about raping his followers were found on his account. The 23-year-old YouTube star wrote in 2011: “If you get me to 1500 followers by tomorrow, I will kiss you... most likely rape you though.” Jack, who was booted out of the jungle when it was discovered he had posted racist and homophobic comments on the social networking site, has now taken to Twitter to issue another apology to his fans.

ITV Jack Maynard

“I have taken some time to reflect on the comments, tweets and ultimately my behaviour in the past, including a tweet sent in 2011 that is the subject of a story today,” he wrote. “I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn’t stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong. “If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now.” He continued: “I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. “Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed.”

(1/4) I have taken some time to reflect on the comments, tweets and ultimately my behaviour in the past, including a tweet sent in 2011 that is the subject of a story today... — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) November 28, 2017

(2/4) I was young, naive and stupid – but as I said previously, age is no excuse. My immaturity meant that I didn't stop for a second to think whether these comments would hurt or harm anyone - something I have learnt is entirely wrong. — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) November 28, 2017

(3/4) If I had just thought for a moment, about how stupid they were, I would never have sent them. Nothing can justify the language I used, there is no defence – I am truly sorry. My childish attitude back then is not a representation of my thoughts and feelings now. — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) November 28, 2017

(4/4) I take full responsibility and regret my mistakes. As an adult, I understand the effect my words have on people, whether I have a big or small platform to speak from. Again, I am so sorry to anyone I have offended or disappointed. — Jack Maynard (@Jack_Maynard23) November 28, 2017

After Jack was pulled out of the jungle after only two days earlier this month, he posted a video on YouTube to apologise to his fans. The vlogger said he was “really, really sorry” for the series of homophobic and racist tweets, which were posted between 2011 and 2013 when he was still a teenager. “The least you deserved was for me to come home and sit down and talk to you and explain everything that has been going on.” he said.