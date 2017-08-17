Jamie Carragher has revealed that ITV has offered him a place on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, but it’s safe to say that the former footballer probably won’t be signing up anytime soon.

The former Liverpool defender shared a screenshot of an email from his agent - who wasn’t very confident that the star would fancy a stint in the jungle - on Twitter.

“Jay, I’m pretty sure this is going to be a no mate but didn’t want someone to say they had tried contacting you and I hadn’t told you,” the email read’.