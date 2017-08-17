All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/08/2017 11:29 BST

    ‘I’m A Celebrity’ 2017: Jamie Carragher Reveals Offer From ITV (But Probably Won’t Be Signing Up Anytime Soon)

    He won't be swapping Sky Sports for the Aussie jungle.

    Sky Sports/Andrea Southam/REX/Shutterstock

    Jamie Carragher has revealed that ITV has offered him a place on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, but it’s safe to say that the former footballer probably won’t be signing up anytime soon.

    The former Liverpool defender shared a screenshot of an email from his agent - who wasn’t very confident that the star would fancy a stint in the jungle - on Twitter.

    “Jay, I’m pretty sure this is going to be a no mate but didn’t want someone to say they had tried contacting you and I hadn’t told you,” the email read’.

    “ITV have been in touch to see if you would consider going into ‘I’m a Celeb get me out of here’ I’m pretty sure it would be impossible with your work schedule. Let me know and I’ll get back to them.” [sic]

    Alongside the email, Jamie jokily added: “Finally!”

    He then retweeted this - frankly, alarming - picture:

    Since retiring from playing football at the end of the 2012/13 season, Jamie has carved a successful career as a broadcaster, and is currently part of Sky Sports’ presenting team.

    A number of former sports stars have fared well on ‘I’m A Celeb’, including Kieron Dyer, who came fourth in series 15, Jimmy Bullard, Chris Eubank and Rebecca Adlington.

    'I'm A Celebrity' Winners
    MORE:uktvuktvreality i'm a celebrityJamie Carragher

    Conversations