After 24 hours back in the “real” world, Shappi Khorsandi has opened up about what it’s really like in the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle, revealing that - despite the fact viewers haven’t seen them - political chats have been taking place.
So far this series, ITV have broadcast very little in the way of conversations about politics but Shappi has now claimed that there were a few notable scenes not shown by bosses.
She told the Mirror: “Toff [Georgia Toffolo] got me to declare I was going to join the Conservative party when I got out at some point.
“I think I put my hand up but we were just having a laugh. Toff and I had quite a laugh about how different we are politically.
“Stanley [Johnson] did start talking about high population and immigration at one point and Kez [Dugdale] was talking to him about it.”
But while Shappi, Toff, Kez and Stanley were happy to get into the nitty-gritty, the comedian claims the other celebs tried to avoid sharing their views.
“Apart from Stanley, Kezia, Toff and myself, everybody steered well clear or any controversy in any shape or form,” she added. “It almost seemed like no one wanted to nail their colours to the mast because they wanted to keep their political views private.
“And if we talked about it, they put up an iron curtain. I get that, jez, it is ‘I’m A Celebrity’ not ‘Question Time’.”
Shappi became the first celeb to leave the show on Friday (1 December) night and despite the fact her exit was the result of a viewer vote, many fans were stunned to see her go.