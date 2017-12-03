After 24 hours back in the “real” world, Shappi Khorsandi has opened up about what it’s really like in the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle, revealing that - despite the fact viewers haven’t seen them - political chats have been taking place.

So far this series, ITV have broadcast very little in the way of conversations about politics but Shappi has now claimed that there were a few notable scenes not shown by bosses.