The former Scottish Labour leader faced a backlash from some political figures after signing up for the ITV reality show, having taken taking time out from her role as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Lothian Region to participate.

Kezia Dugdale will not be suspended from the Scottish Labour Party over her decision to appear on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ , the party has confirmed.

However, the party has now issued a statement insisting she will not be suspended, although she will be interviewed upon her return from the Australian jungle.

Scottish Labour Business Manager James Kelly said: “The Scottish Parliamentary Labour group today discussed the decision of Kezia Dugdale to take an unauthorised leave of absence from her parliamentary duties.

“Today, the group concluded that Kezia Dugdale would not face suspension.

“In accordance with standard procedure, Kezia Dugdale will be interviewed on her return to Parliament and have the opportunity to present her account of events.”

Their decision is contrast to the one the Conservative Party made in 2012, when they suspended MP Nadine Dorries for taking part in the same programme, although she was reinstated the following year.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn previously chimed in on the rumours Kezia was set to enter the jungle, after she stepped down as the party’s Scottish leader in August.

“It’s her choice to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’, I don’t think it’s appropriate to suspend someone from the party for doing that, that’s her choice,” he said.