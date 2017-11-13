The stars of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ have now begun touching down in Australia, ahead of their jungle debuts later this week.
Photographers at Brisbane airport have been at hand to catch the stars as they land at Brisbane airport, revealing a few surprising additions to the line-up who hadn’t previously been rumoured.
Among them was professional boxer Amir Khan, who has made headlines as much for his turbulent personal life as he has for his efforts in the ring in the past 12 months.
Speaking to reporters after landing Down Under, Amir admitted he planned to use his ‘I’m A Celeb’ stint to “stay out of trouble”.
He told The Sun: “I’ll be training while I’m here. I’ll probably go for nice jogs while I’m here and try and keep out of trouble.
“2018′s going to be a great year for me.”
Also snapped at the airport was ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine, whose appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ was first teased in the press last week, having previously needed a “lot of persuasion” to take part.
Soap hunk Jamie Lomas, Toff from ‘Made In Chelsea’ and former The Saturdays singer Vanessa White have also all been seen arriving in Australia, while Rebekah Vardy has been photographed arriving at a UK airport, appearing to confirm rumours that she too will be taking part.
Among the rumoured contestants yet to be seen in Australia are rugby star Ben Cohen, tennis champ Boris Becker and former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner Charlotte Crosby, who previously claimed to have been “banned” from the show.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches two weeks later than usual, on Sunday (19 November) at 9pm on ITV.