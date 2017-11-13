Stanley Johnson - whose son Boris you may well be familiar with - has spoken out to express his excitement ahead of his appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.
Yes, we’ll just let that one sink in before we go any further. The father of the Foreign Secretary is currently gearing up to put on the cockroach helmet or chow down on a kangaroo testicle on the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
What’s more, this isn’t even some rumour based on quotes from a “source” or hearsay from an industry insider. The man has literally been photographed pushing his suitcase through Brisbane airport, telling The Mirror how “excited” he is to get started on the show.
Stanley is one of a handful of this year’s contestants who’ve been spotted Down Under in the lead-up to the new series, with photographers also snapping boxer Amir Khan, ‘Coronation Street’ star Jennie McAlpine and footballer Dennis Wise as they made their way through the airport.
Also rumoured to be on the line-up are outrageous ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star Charlotte Crosby and former tennis champ Boris Becker.
We can’t wait to see how Stanley fits in alongside his new campmates…
Meanwhile, Ant and Dec are also gearing up for their return to ‘I’m A Celebrity’, which will mark Ant McPartlin’s first TV appearance since being admitted to rehab for an addiction to prescription painkillers.
He’s said he’s “feeling great” about the new series, while Dec has also expressed his happiness at having Ant back at his side.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ launches on Sunday (19 November) at 9pm on ITV.