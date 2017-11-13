Stanley Johnson - whose son Boris you may well be familiar with - has spoken out to express his excitement ahead of his appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Yes, we’ll just let that one sink in before we go any further. The father of the Foreign Secretary is currently gearing up to put on the cockroach helmet or chow down on a kangaroo testicle on the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity’.

What’s more, this isn’t even some rumour based on quotes from a “source” or hearsay from an industry insider. The man has literally been photographed pushing his suitcase through Brisbane airport, telling The Mirror how “excited” he is to get started on the show.