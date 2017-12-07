The politician’s father was keen to see if Boris hadn’t lost his job while he was in the jungle cut off from the world.

Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, Stanley revealed he would be looking his son up on the internet after getting reconnected.

“I’m absolutely looking forward to my emails, isn’t that pathetic?” he said.

“I want to know if Boris is still Foreign Secretary for example... I’m sure he is doing a fantastic job.

“I will look it up quickly.”

Stanley, who became the fifth star to be voted off this series of the ITV reality show, previously revealed he had been unaware of his son’s own latest goings-on prior to entering the jungle, claiming he had no knowledge of his recent gaffe over Brit Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held in Iran.