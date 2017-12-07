Stanley Johnson asked if his son Boris was still Foreign Secretary as he was voted off of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here’ on Wednesday (6 December) night.
The politician’s father was keen to see if Boris hadn’t lost his job while he was in the jungle cut off from the world.
Speaking to hosts Ant and Dec, Stanley revealed he would be looking his son up on the internet after getting reconnected.
“I’m absolutely looking forward to my emails, isn’t that pathetic?” he said.
“I want to know if Boris is still Foreign Secretary for example... I’m sure he is doing a fantastic job.
“I will look it up quickly.”
Stanley, who became the fifth star to be voted off this series of the ITV reality show, previously revealed he had been unaware of his son’s own latest goings-on prior to entering the jungle, claiming he had no knowledge of his recent gaffe over Brit Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being held in Iran.
He also admitted he had failed to tell him he would be appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
Stanley told The Sun last month: “I don’t think Boris knows. We were told strictly not to tell anybody. I haven’t told anyone and I stick by the rules, I can tell you.
“I very much doubt he will ever hear about it.
“Don’t tell me he’s going to hear about it, it’s very unlikely. Knowing Boris he may never find out.”
Jamie Lomas, Jennie McAlpine, Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo, Dennis Wise and Iain Lee all currently remain in the jungle, with another eviction due to take place tonight.
‘I’m A Celebrity’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV, with ‘Extra Camp’ airing straight after on ITV2.