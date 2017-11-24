‘I’m A Celebrity’ Viewers Left Howling After Stanley Johnson ‘Fart’ Noise

Stanley Johnson is fast becoming an ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ fan favourite and the campmate had viewers in stitches on Thursday (23 November) when he appeared to errrm, release gas live on air.
Let’s just get this out of the way early: This isn’t big or clever, but the entertainment industry hasn’t exactly presented us with wall-to-wall laughs this year, so we’re going to have a chuckle at this one. OK?
Stanley was leading the way as this year’s celebs made their way to meet Ant and Dec, who were to reveal that there were two new famous faces entering the jungle, when the unexpected noise was heard.
Has Stanley eaten one bowl of beans too many? Or was the sound caused by the fabric of his incredibly itchy-looking ‘I’m A Celeb’ uniform? We may never know. But that’s not about to stop everyone from having a giggle…
So far, Stanley has routinely impressed viewers with his witty comments, forming unexpected friendships with many of his fellow campers.
Earlier this week, he was on hand to offer some pretty good advice to Rebekah Vardy ahead of her first Bushtucker Trial, which involved eating some seriously unsavoury items.
He told her: “Well if you can eat your own placenta you can eat anything.”
You can’t really disagree with that, can you?