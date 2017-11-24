‘I’m A Celebrity’ Viewers Left Howling After Stanley Johnson ‘Fart’ Noise

Stanley Johnson is fast becoming an ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ fan favourite and the campmate had viewers in stitches on Thursday (23 November) when he appeared to errrm, release gas live on air.

Let’s just get this out of the way early: This isn’t big or clever, but the entertainment industry hasn’t exactly presented us with wall-to-wall laughs this year, so we’re going to have a chuckle at this one. OK?