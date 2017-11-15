‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have a huge twist up their sleeve to get this year’s series off with a bang, it has been revealed.

For the first time in the show’s 17 series, viewers have been given the power to decide which celebrities are partnered up for their entrances into camp.

This doesn’t sound like much on paper, admittedly, but when you consider that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ entrances are generally reality TV gold - whether it’s Gemma Collins having a frantic moment in a helicopter or Scarlett Moffatt and Larry Lamb struggling to navigate their way in boats - this could kick things off with a dramatic start for the celebrity contestants.