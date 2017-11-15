‘I’m A Celebrity’ bosses have a huge twist up their sleeve to get this year’s series off with a bang, it has been revealed.
For the first time in the show’s 17 series, viewers have been given the power to decide which celebrities are partnered up for their entrances into camp.
This doesn’t sound like much on paper, admittedly, but when you consider that ‘I’m A Celebrity’ entrances are generally reality TV gold - whether it’s Gemma Collins having a frantic moment in a helicopter or Scarlett Moffatt and Larry Lamb struggling to navigate their way in boats - this could kick things off with a dramatic start for the celebrity contestants.
The twist was teased with a post on the show’s official Twitter page, revealing that viewers need to download the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ app if they want to see their favourite pairs entering the jungle together.
More mischievous ‘I’m A Celebrity’ fans might be keen to hear that new contestant Shappi Khorsandi has already been pretty damning of Boris Johnson on Twitter (Boris being her new campmate Stanley Johnson’s son, let’s not forget), while Jamie Lomas and ‘Coronation Street’ actress Jennie McAlpine’s paths may well have crossed in the past, thanks to his past marriage to her co-star, Kym Marsh.
And if you fancy playing Cupid, it might be worth taking note of which celebrities are single before deciding who they should enter the jungle with.
Check out the full line-up here, ahead of this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launch, which kicks off at 9pm on Sunday (19 November) on ITV.