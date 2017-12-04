I'm An Aid Worker In Sana'a And No One Is Safe

No one is safe in Sana’a at the moment. I can hear heavy shelling outside now and know it is too imprecise and too pervasive to guarantee that any of us are safe. Over the past two days, the capital has endured relentless bouts of intensive gunfire and artillery shelling from all sides— bullets and shelling from Saleh loyalists and Ansar Allah fighters, airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition. The aerial bombardment continued last night, intensifying further today with more attacks on the airport.

I spoke to a colleague who is trapped, his house between two checkpoints and surrounded by snipers. He and his family are sheltering in their basement, without any electricity, listening to tanks roll by outside. Yemenis have few protections against the sort of violence happening now – and that includes both the bombardments and the more insidious kind that is depriving them of access to food and healthcare.

As with all international aid agencies, our operations are at a standstill. Our Yemeni staff have all been accounted for, though some are in heavily impacted areas, reporting heavy artillery moving immediately outside and snipers on neighbouring rooftops. Most report sheltering in their home basements, but some are now without any electricity.

We have been facing enormous challenges reaching the overwhelming number of people who need assistance to stay alive through the collapse of Yemen’s basic civil services. We faced enormous challenges trying to prevent people from dying of cholera while authorities in Yemen made access to them difficult. The ongoing blockade of commercial imports through Hodeida Port is beyond challenging and will inevitably result in thousands of preventable deaths. But this violence is completely paralysing humanitarian operations. We cannot move from our houses. Sana’a is in hibernation and with it, so is any chance of reaching people with food, water, healthcare or education.