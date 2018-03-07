I Went On Hunger Strike In Yarl's Wood To Show Detainment Doesn't Work For Anyone

My head is still spinning from the events of the past few weeks. In many ways, until recently, I was living a normal life for a 27-year-old woman in Britain. I was volunteering at my church, Swan Bank Church in Stoke-on-Trent, attending festivals, having coffee with friends and going to yoga classes. And then I was taken away by the Home Office.

I love living in Britain. I have lived here more than half my life – since I was 13. But Britain is the only country in Europe with no time limit on the length of immigration detention. So when my mum and I were taken away to Yarl’s Wood, we didn’t know how long we would be here.

The experience is horrible. Which is why a fortnight ago a lot of the women here went on hunger strike. We made a list of demands, with an end to indefinite detention right at the top of it. We asked for due process in our legal procedures and respect for our human rights. The Home Office didn’t listen. Some of us realised there was nothing for it but an all-out strike: no food, no work, no use of facilities.

It had only just started though when things got really scary. Even though our cases were ongoing, the Home Office tried to remove my mum and me from the country. Some friends went to the airport, but I was taken in through a private security entrance and escorted by three immigration officers to the plane. I watched the cabin crew, pilot and passengers get on board the plane. It was surreal.

But my friends outside were looking out for me. They started tweeting about it. Journalists got involved. My friends contacted our MP, Ruth Smeeth. She contacted the Immigration Minister. Then, with just minutes to spare, our deportation was halted. We were taken back to Yarl’s Wood.