David Bowie was remembered across the world yesterday, as fans gathered to mark the first anniversary of his death, but no gesture was more simple, and beautiful, than that made by his widow Iman.

David’s wife of nearly three decades posted this stunning image of the New York skyline, together with an emotional caption, “Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever.”

Iman has spent the last year largely out of the spotlight, photographed rarely on the streets near her Manhattan home that she shared with David Bowie and their teenage daughter.

David Bowie died a year ago , after illness that he’d kept private. It meant that his passing was greeted with shock and sadness by fans across the world, and yesterday, they gathered afresh to mark his loss and celebrate his legacy.

David and Iman were married in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1992 and made their home in New York. Although he always said Iman had married ‘David Jones, not David Bowie’ they made a striking couple as these pictures illustrate...

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When they dressed as heroes just for one day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy, on 5 May 2008 in New York.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images When they were the ultimate 90s power couple on April 4, 1991 at Spago Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Theo Wargo via Getty Images When Iman made sure Bowie was photo ready on the red carpet at the 4th Annual 'Black Ball' Concert for 'Keep A Child Alive' on 25 October 2007.

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When he praised her "dramatic and elegant" style on their way in to the CFDA Fashion Awards ceremony, on 7 June 2010 in New York, US, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award.

Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images When she tenderly fixed his hair at the DKMS' 5th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia on April 28, 2011 in New York.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images When Iman wore Thakoon Panichgul and Bowie wore an Aquascutum shirt and suit with Yves Saint Laurent pocket handkerchief - and they couldn't keep their hands off each other - at the Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's Black Ball on 15 October 2009 in New York.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images When they ensured their suits weren't too 'matchy' at the 'Poiret: King of Fashion' Costume Institute Gala in New York, in May 2007.



When asked if they ever share clothes Iman remarked: "No! Honey, I have hips… I will never fit."

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images When he protected both of their hair-dos from the rain at a party for Barni's on 21 November 1991 at La Midori in New York.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images via Getty Images When they unexpectedly nailed the grunge look at the premiere of 'Hannibal' on 5 February 2001 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images When they looked better than most of us manage on our wedding day at the Costume Institute Benefit Dance: 'Party of the Year' in New York.

Kevin.Mazur via Getty Images When they stuck a sartorial middle finger up to people who think "you should dress for your age" at Bowie's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, in January 1997.

“We have fun with each other," When he matched his hair to her dress in 1993.“We have fun with each other," said Iman. He’s very English in a way that he’s a gentleman.”