The Internet Has Fallen In Love With This £15 'Chloe' Bag, But Can You Tell It's Not The Real Thing?

If you’re anything like us, you probably don’t have over £1000 to spend on a new handbag at the end of the month.

So what do you do when you are totally in love with Chloé rucksack (that definitely completes every single outfit in your wardrobe); well you pray to the designer gods that the high street creates a more purse-friendly option.

And now online retailer Shein have delivered.

This imitation ‘Faye’ backpack is made of PU (admittedly the real version is 100% leather) and comes in both the black and motty grey colours.

The only thing that seems to be missing is the famous logo.

And ringing in at a grand total of £15.83, it is a rather tasty £1,005 less than the original version, and even more of a saving if you were to buy the real medium or large sizes.

As to be expected, the internet can’t get it’s hands on them fast enough.

But the jury is still out on whether or not the price saving is actually worth what you’re getting, with some mixed reviews appearing online.

One customer said: “Love this! It’s just the right size for an everyday bag, I didn’t want anything too big. You can carry it as a backpack, a shoulder bag, or a cross-body bag depending on how you hook on the straps. Super cute and versatile.”

“I love this backpack! It’s super cute, decent quality, and an amazing dupe for the Chloe Faye backpack,” said another.

But others were not quite so sold on their purchase, with one saying: “Of course it’s not going to be of premium quality, but I can’t really complain at such a great price.”

“The material is not best. This bag is cute. what you see in the ad pics is what your gonna receive,” said another.

This isn’t the first time Shein have produced dupes of designer items, in particular Chloe handbags, such as the Drew mini leather (pictured below), which normally retails for £1,050.

As well as the backless Gucci ‘Princetown’ loafers, which normally sell for £530.