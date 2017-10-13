Immigrants React To Jigsaw's Brexit Response Campaign

Following Jigsaw’s pro-immigration ad campaign in response to Brexit we spoke with immigrants about how the advert made them feel.
The campaign explained why there is “no such thing as 100% British” highlighting how the brand’s Autumn/Winter 17 collection was sourced and manufactured in 16 countries, as well as being designed by staff from 45 different nations.
Stella Amaso-Nedderman, 60, was born in Nigeria and moved to Britain as a child.
“Nobody is a 100% anything,” she told HuffPost UK. “I’m Nigerian, both my parents are Nigerian but I’m not a 100% Nigerian.”
She was joined by second generation immigrant, Roshni Goyate, Jordan Archer from the Democratic Republic of Congo and and Eric Nthuku, who was born in Kenya.
Watch the video to hear their stories.