Cutting the number of migrants from the European Union to the UK after Brexit will cost the country more than any financial benefit of a much-vaunted trade deal with the US, a leaked government analysis reportedly warns.

According to the number-crunching, published on Wednesday night by BuzzFeed News, a US trade deal would lead to economic growth of 0.2% over 15 years.

But a new immigration policy to replace the free movement within the EU that the UK currently abides by - even one less stringent than those favoured by the government - would wipe out this benefit, the report says.

The analysis also states that combined with new barriers to trade - including loss of single market access and customs and border checks - UK borrowing could be tens of billions of pounds higher in 15 years time.

Controlling immigration was at the heart of the Vote Leave campaign’s ‘take back control’ message, while a fresh trade deal with America is viewed by Brexiteers as a huge prize after being unbridled from the EU.

Labour MP David Lammy reacted with fury to the latest revelation.