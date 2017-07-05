Immigration Detainees 'Benefit' From Being Paid Just £1 An Hour, Says Tory Minister

The Conservative government has been slammed using immigration detention centres as “virtual sweatshops”, after a minister said detainees “benefit” from working for just £1 an hour.

Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford told the House of Lords yesterday the low wage given to “volunteers” in the centres was fair as they did not have the same employment rights as UK citizens.

“Paid work is provided in immigration removal centres as a means to meet the ​recreational and intellectual needs of detainees and to relieve boredom,” she said.

Immigration detention centres hold people while it is decided whether their asylum claim will be accepted or has been rejected.

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron told HuffPost UK it was “disgusting” and appeared either the government or a private company was guilty of “shameless profiteering”.