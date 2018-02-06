Tory Immigration Policy Is In The Mire. It's Time For A Rational Approach

The government’s immigration policy is in a mess on every front including policy, legislation and implementation. In addition, the negotiations with the EU 27 are going badly, with previously agreed policies being torn up as Theresa May conducts the only negotiations that matter to her, the ones with her own backbenchers. The chaos caused is having serious consequences across a range of sectors, with perhaps the most chilling occurring in the NHS.

The frequently postponed Immigration Bill will not now appear until the autumn. This is an ill-starred Bill, which has now been postponed at least four times. Previously, in a fitting motif for the entire government, its intention had been to proceed without evidence to a Bill last year, having asked the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to provide that evidence by September this year.

The MAC is charged with examining the impact of Brexit on the labour market. But we already know through leaked analysis (from a pro-Brexit government), that a forced reduction in migration will have a large native economic impact on growth and prosperity, larger than the benefits of any prospective trade deal. But this is a government which treats evidence as an irritant at best, more often as the cause for further internecine fighting.

The centrepiece of the government’s policy is also in deep trouble. The cross-party Home Affairs Committee has called for the government’s ‘tens of thousands’ net migration target to be scrapped. It argues that failure to meet it undermines public confidence and that UK immigration policy should be set instead in light of our own economic needs as well as our commitment to international humanitarian obligations. MPs from across the House also agreed that international students have no place in any migration target, leaving Theresa May almost completely isolated on this policy.