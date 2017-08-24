Our Immune System Could Be To Blame For Giving Us Cancer

Although your immune system is meant to be defending your body from attack, it could actually be the root cause of some cervical, head and neck cancers that are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

Scientists know that the majority of cancers are caused by external factors, such as UV radiation or smoking, which trigger DNA mutations in the body.

But there are many more cancers in which we don’t know the source of the mutations, says Dohun Pyeon from the University of Colorado Cancer Centre.