Rick Edwards has admitted that his latest venture, ‘Impossible’ , isn’t without its embarrassing moments, opening up about one contestant’s rather unfortunate appearance on the show.

Yeah alright, it’s not big and it’s not clever, but there’s no denying that a gameshow contestant dropping a clanger is something we’re always going to find funny.

Speaking to HuffPost UK on ‘BUILD’, Rick revealed: “My favourite wrong answer was from the first series, and there was this guy called Craig, who is an actor - also on [’Impossible’], so you’d assume he wasn’t doing that well - and there was a question about a character in one of the new ‘Star Wars’ films.

“He hadn’t got the question right, so it was a question of whether he got it wrong, or whether it was an ‘impossible’ answer [which would eliminate him from the quiz].

“And I was chatting to him, and he goes, ‘yeah, what’s really bad is that I was actually in this film’. So I was like, ‘you were in the film… and you’ve still got it wrong?’ It was only filmed last year, Craig!

“People have odd gaps in their knowledge of stuff that you would expect them to know. Like, for example, a film that they’d been in. It is unfortunate… but it’s good telly.”