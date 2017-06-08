All Sections
    • Rick Edwards Reveals Most Embarrassing 'Impossible' Answer

    08/06/2017 15:46 BST | Updated 08/06/2017 15:46 BST

    Yeah alright, it’s not big and it’s not clever, but there’s no denying that a gameshow contestant dropping a clanger is something we’re always going to find funny.

    Rick Edwards has admitted that his latest venture, ‘Impossible’, isn’t without its embarrassing moments, opening up about one contestant’s rather unfortunate appearance on the show.

    Rick Edwards on 'BUILD'

    Speaking to HuffPost UK on ‘BUILD’, Rick revealed: “My favourite wrong answer was from the first series, and there was this guy called Craig, who is an actor - also on [’Impossible’], so you’d assume he wasn’t doing that well - and there was a question about a character in one of the new ‘Star Wars’ films.

    “He hadn’t got the question right, so it was a question of whether he got it wrong, or whether it was an ‘impossible’ answer [which would eliminate him from the quiz].

    “And I was chatting to him, and he goes, ‘yeah, what’s really bad is that I was actually in this film’. So I was like, ‘you were in the film… and you’ve still got it wrong?’ It was only filmed last year, Craig!

    “People have odd gaps in their knowledge of stuff that you would expect them to know. Like, for example, a film that they’d been in. It is unfortunate… but it’s good telly.”

    Rick Edwards hosts 'Impossible'

    It’s not just ‘Impossible’ whose contestants can throw out some embarrassing answers, though, with one contender on ‘The Chase’ last month being left red-faced after suggesting the Statue of Liberty was pink.

    And then there was the ‘Pointless’ contestant who was asked to name a country that begins and ends with a consonant, and offered ‘Paris’ as the answer, much to the chagrin of her friend.

    Watch Rick’s full interview on ‘BUILD’ below:

    Conversations