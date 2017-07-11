Mark Billingham’s novel ‘In The Dark’ gets the TV treatment on Tuesday (11 July), when a new four-part BBC drama based on the best-selling novel begins.
Adapted by Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, the miniseries tells the story of DI Helen Weeks, who returns to her loathed rural hometown of Polesford, Derbyshire with her partner and fellow detective Paul, when the husband of an estranged school friend is accused of abducting two school girls.
As she is forced to confront her past, a brutal tragedy drags her into Manchester’s dark criminal underbelly, and she is forced to question even her closest relationships.
The impressive cast boasts some familiar faces - here’s where you will recognise them from:
MyAnna Buring
Plays: Detective Inspector Helen Weeks
Where have you seen her before? MyAnna is probably best known for her role as Long Susan in BBC drama ‘Ripper Street’, which she starred in from 2012 to 2016.
She also played Edna Braithwaite in a few episodes of ‘Downton Abbey’, was the lead in BBC Two’s 2012 drama ‘White Heat, and starred as Tanya in the ‘Twilight’ film saga.
Her other credits include minor roles in ‘Agatha Christie’s Marple’, ‘Inspector George Gently’ and ‘Doctor Who’.
Ben Batt
Plays: Detective Inspector Paul Hopkins
Where have you seen him before? Ben is probably best remembered for playing Joe Pritchard in Channel 4′s comedy drama ‘Shameless’.
He starred as Ted Burgess in the 2015 BBC production of ‘The Go-Between’, as well as appearing in ‘Scott & Bailey’ as DC Kevin Lumb.
Ben’s also had roles in BBC drama ‘The Village’ and Channel 4′s ‘Sirens’.
Ashley Walters
Plays: DI Tim Cornish
Where have you seen him before? Originally a member of So Solid Crew, under the rap moniker of Asher D, Ashley has relaunched himself as an actor, appearing in the likes of ‘Hustle’, ‘The Musketeers’, ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Silent Witness’.
In 2015, he played the lead character, PC Ryan Draper, in BBC One drama ‘Cuffs’, having previously played Dushane in both series of Channel 4′s gritty drama ‘Top Boy’.
Matt King
Plays: Phil Hendricks
Where have you seen him before? Comedian Matt is best known for his role as drug-addled musician Super Hans sitcom ‘Peep Show’.
He also took off the likes of Elton John and Terry Venables in Chanel 4 parody series ‘Star Stories’, as well as small roles in ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Skins’.
Emma Fryer
Plays: Linda Bates
Where have you seen him before? She played Tania in BBC Three’s ‘Ideal’, Janine in E4′s ‘PhoneShop’ and Gaynor in BBC Two’s ‘Home Time’.
She’s also a stand-up comedian, so you may also recognise her from the comedy circuit.
Jessica Gunning
Plays: DC Sophie Carson
Where have you seen her before? Jessica played WPC Kath Morgan in this year’s ‘Prime Suspect 1973’.
Prior to that, her breakthrough role was in ‘Law & Order: UK’ as Angela, a character she played for 20 episodes.
She also played Shirley Allerdyce in 12 episodes of Sky Atlantic series ‘Fortitude’.
Jamie Sives
Plays: DI Jack Gosforth
Where have you seen him before? He played Jory Cassel in five episodes of ‘Game Of Thrones’ in 2011, and had small roles in ‘New Tricks’, ‘Waking The Dead’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Ultimate Force’ and ‘Taggart’.
He also appeared alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland in 2015 film ‘In The Heart Of The Sea’.
David Leon
Plays: DI Adam Perrin
Where have you seen him before? His biggest role was as DS Joe Ashworth in ITV detective series ‘Vera’ from 2011 to 2014.
He also presented ‘CITV’ in the early 2000s.
Fisayo Akinade
Plays: Theo
Where have you seen him before? He played Dean Monroe in Channel 4′s ‘Cucumber’ and E4 spin-off ‘Banana’ in 2015. He also appeared in the first series of BBC One’s ‘Ordinary Lies’ as Ziggy.
Pearce Quigley
Plays: Trevor Hare
Where have you seen him before? He’s appeared in ‘Queer As Folk’, ‘Prime Suspect’, ‘New Tricks’, ‘The Virgin Queen’, ‘Inspector Morse’ and ‘Cutting It’, as well as playing Russell in two series of BBC Four’s ‘Detectorists’.
Sinead Matthews
Plays: Paula Days
Where have you seen her before? She has appeared in a number of films, including ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find Them’ as Mildred, ‘Nanny McPhee And The Big Bang’ as Miss Topsey and ‘The Boat That Rocked’ as Miss Clitt.
On TV, she has also appeared in ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘Inside No. 9’.
Clive Wood
Plays: Robert Weeks
Where have you seen him before? He played Matt Kerr in ‘Press Gang’, DCI Gordon Wray in ‘The Bill’ and Jack Morgan in ‘London’s Burning’.
Tim McInnerny
Where have you seen him before? Tim is best known for his roles on ‘Black Adder’, including Lord Percy Percy, The Scarlet Pimpernel and Captain Kevin Darling.
As well as appearing in a host of other TV shows, including ‘Spooks’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Hustle’, ‘New Tricks’, ‘Law & Order: UK’, his most recent roles are as Robett Glover on ‘Game Of Thrones’ and Karl in ‘National Treasure’.
He’s also starred in a raft of films, including ’101 Dalmatians’, ‘Notting Hill’, ‘Spooks: The Greater Good’ and ‘Eddie The Eagle’.
Georgia Moffett
Where have you seen her before? As a child, she began appearing Abigail Nixon in ‘The Bill’ from 2002, before going on to land a guest role as the Doctor’s daughter in ‘Doctor Who’, where she met now-husband David Tennant.
She’s also appeared in the likes of ‘Merlin’ and ‘Casualty’, where she has played three different guest characters.
‘In The Dark’ begins on Tuesday 11 July at 9pm on BBC One.