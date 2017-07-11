Mark Billingham’s novel ‘In The Dark’ gets the TV treatment on Tuesday (11 July), when a new four-part BBC drama based on the best-selling novel begins. Adapted by Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, the miniseries tells the story of DI Helen Weeks, who returns to her loathed rural hometown of Polesford, Derbyshire with her partner and fellow detective Paul, when the husband of an estranged school friend is accused of abducting two school girls. As she is forced to confront her past, a brutal tragedy drags her into Manchester’s dark criminal underbelly, and she is forced to question even her closest relationships. The impressive cast boasts some familiar faces - here’s where you will recognise them from: MyAnna Buring Plays: Detective Inspector Helen Weeks

Where have you seen her before? MyAnna is probably best known for her role as Long Susan in BBC drama ‘Ripper Street’, which she starred in from 2012 to 2016. She also played Edna Braithwaite in a few episodes of ‘Downton Abbey’, was the lead in BBC Two’s 2012 drama ‘White Heat, and starred as Tanya in the ‘Twilight’ film saga. Her other credits include minor roles in ‘Agatha Christie’s Marple’, ‘Inspector George Gently’ and ‘Doctor Who’. Ben Batt Plays: Detective Inspector Paul Hopkins

Where have you seen him before? Ben is probably best remembered for playing Joe Pritchard in Channel 4′s comedy drama ‘Shameless’. He starred as Ted Burgess in the 2015 BBC production of ‘The Go-Between’, as well as appearing in ‘Scott & Bailey’ as DC Kevin Lumb. Ben’s also had roles in BBC drama ‘The Village’ and Channel 4′s ‘Sirens’. Ashley Walters Plays: DI Tim Cornish

Where have you seen him before? Originally a member of So Solid Crew, under the rap moniker of Asher D, Ashley has relaunched himself as an actor, appearing in the likes of ‘Hustle’, ‘The Musketeers’, ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Silent Witness’. In 2015, he played the lead character, PC Ryan Draper, in BBC One drama ‘Cuffs’, having previously played Dushane in both series of Channel 4′s gritty drama ‘Top Boy’. Matt King Plays: Phil Hendricks

Where have you seen him before? Comedian Matt is best known for his role as drug-addled musician Super Hans sitcom ‘Peep Show’. He also took off the likes of Elton John and Terry Venables in Chanel 4 parody series ‘Star Stories’, as well as small roles in ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Skins’. Emma Fryer Plays: Linda Bates

Where have you seen him before? She played Tania in BBC Three’s ‘Ideal’, Janine in E4′s ‘PhoneShop’ and Gaynor in BBC Two’s ‘Home Time’. She’s also a stand-up comedian, so you may also recognise her from the comedy circuit. Jessica Gunning Plays: DC Sophie Carson

