Inadequate Vaginal Mesh Regulation Exposed Women To ‘Unnecessary Harms’, Warn Experts

Inadequate regulatory processes for vaginal mesh products used to treat stress incontinence have exposed women to ‘unnecessary harms’, experts have warned.

The report, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), follows a wave of controversy surrounding vaginal mesh.

Last month the BBC said it had seen draft guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommending that implants should not be used for routine operations.

Prior to that, MPs had debated the possible banning of vaginal mesh, following claims by women that complications from devices had left them unable to walk, work or have sex.

In the latest report, health experts argue that regulatory failings have enabled new vaginal mesh devices to be brought to market with inadequate evidence of their safety.

The report states more than 100,000 women around the world are now suing manufacturers after developing serious complications.