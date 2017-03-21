A mother and son who pleaded guilty to incest have vowed to continue their relationship, despite a court ruling ordering them to have no contact with one another. Monica Mares, 37, and her son Caleb Peterson, 20, both of Clovis, a town of around 40,000 people near the New Mexico-Texas border, were charged with the offence last year after a neighbour reported them to the police. As the case was prepared for trial, the duo both opted to accept plea agreements in which they will spend a year and a half under supervised probation, followed by 18 months of unsupervised probation, during which time they are prohibited from contacting one another, NBC reported.

AP Monica Mares has been ordered to stay away from her son

But following the ruling last week, Mares, a mother-of-nine, told the MailOnline: “He is the love of my life and I don’t want to lose him. Nothing can come between us, not courts, or jail. Nothing. “I have to be with him.”

Peterson, who was given up for adoption by his mother shortly after his birth when she was 16, told the online paper he was the first to make a move, explaining: “We were hanging out just talking and I looked at her and she looked at me and I kissed her.

AP Caleb Peterson was given up for adoption when he was born