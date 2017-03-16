All Sections
    16/03/2017 10:40 GMT | Updated 16/03/2017 12:27 GMT

    Incredible Slow-Mo Footage Shows Train Hitting Deep Snow At Full Speed

    Man vs Nature.

    As you may have seen, the United States of America is currently experiencing some fairly extreme weather.

    This can lead to a number of incredibly cool things happening: People snowboarding down the street, a whole host of people falling over on the ice and then this...

    What you’re looking at is around 500 tonnes of metal colliding with a wall of snow. As you can probably tell, the snow definitely lost this round (as did most of the people waiting on the platform).

    Their sacrifice was necessary though because thanks to the wonders of slow-mo now being available on iPhones and Android smartphones it means that even the average bystander can do this astonishing moment justice.

    The video was captured by YouTuber Nick Colvin and has already generated a not insignificant half a million video views already.

    If watching giant metallic things collide with incredibly weak powdery substances is your cup of tea then you’re in luck, here are some more examples of trains telling the weather in no uncertain terms where to go:

