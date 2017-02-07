All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    07/02/2017 12:45 GMT

    Incredible Video Shows Planets Orbiting A Star 129-Light Years Away

    Wow.

    An incredible new video shows direct images of four alien exoplanets orbiting a star.

    The stunning animation was created by University of California, Berkeley astronomy undergraduate Jason Wang and shows seven years of observations taken from the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

    Direct imaging of four planets orbiting the star HR 8799 129 light years away from Earth

    What you’re looking at is direct footage of four exoplanets, each more massive than Jupiter, orbiting the young star HR 8799.

    If you’re wondering why the video doesn’t show a full orbit that’s because the closest planet takes around 40 years to orbit its star while the furthest takes a staggering 400 years.

    According to Many Worlds’ Marc Kaufman, Wang took eight observations of the planets and then used a motion interpolation algorithm to create the smooth animation you see above.

    HR 8799 is located around 129-light years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. As Kaufman points out it’s actually not that far from 51 Pegasi, the star system where the first exoplanet was located.

    According to Kaufman, the idea for the animation came from an initial, but less exciting animation showing a planet orbiting the star Beta Pictoris.

    Best Astronomy Photographs:

    • 14
      Stephen Voss
      Auroral Nuggets
    • 13
      Richard Inman
      Antarctic Space Station
    • 12
      Rick Whitacre
      Between the Rocks
    • 11
      Tommy Richardson
      Crystal Brilliance
    • 10
      Nicholas Roemmelt
      Frozen Giant
    • 9
      Philippe Jacquot
      ISS under Venus and the Moon
    • 8
      Ivan Eder
      M8 Lagoon Nebula
    • 7
      Giles Rocholl
      The northern lights illuminate the lagoon at Jokulsarlon, Iceland photo tour, February 2016
    • 6
      Sean Goebel
      Parallel Mountains
    • 5
      Lee Cook
      Alone
    • 4
      Katherine Young
      Rise Lunation
    • 3
      Rune EngebÃ¸
      Seven Magic Points
    • 2
      Melanie Thorne
      The Diamond Ring
    • 1
      Michael JÃ¤eger
      The Disconnection Event
    MORE:sciencespaceAstronomyBiological SciencesUniversity of California, BerkeleyHR 8799

    Conversations