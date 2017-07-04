The British response to Independence Day is exactly what you’d expect it to be.
While Americans are celebrating 241 years of independence, Brits are over on Twitter being their usual sarcastic selves.
Many have taken a trip down memory lane and pointed out an unfortunate irony of the situation for Americans.
Some are full of congrats.
Others have dragged US President Donald Trump into the mix.
And the conspiracy theorists among them have even been seeking out the hidden meaning behind the trending emoji.