All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    17/03/2017 16:26 GMT

    Indestructible Tardigrades Survive By Replacing All Their Fluids With 'Bioglass'

    These creatures defy belief.

    The humble ‘water bear’ or tardigrade has a soft spot in the heart of any biology enthusiast simply because of its astonishing properties.

    They can be frozen, put into space, boiled and yet still survive giving these little critters the rightly earned reputation of being indestructible.

    While it was known to some degree how these microscopic creatures survived a new paper has shed light on the extreme lengths to which they actually go.

    STEVE GSCHMEISSNER via Getty Images

    In the paper Molecular Cella group of researchers have discovered that tardigrades are able to replace all the liquids in their bodies with what can only be described as a form of glass matrix.

    Their cells are then coated in this ‘bioglass’ which effectively suspends them, allowing the tardigrades to effectively freeze themselves in time.

    Once water is reintroduced to the tardigrade the glass melts and the cells are reanimated.

    This seemingly confirms a similar piece of research which identified the glass as a kind of protein.

    In early 2016 scientists at the University of Tokyo used their findings to grow human cells which produce the same protein. 

    The cells were far better protected from X-Rays than those which had not been treated. 

    Related...

    However, the tardigrade cells were more resistant still. Commenting on this finding, Prof Matthew Cobb from the University of Manchester told the BBC:

    “[So] tardigrades have other tricks up their sleeves, which we have yet to identify.”The protein could have applications for humans as well one day protecting us from radiation, like X-rays or harmful UV light from the sun, the scientists say.They believe the cells could even be used to store and transport human cells, during skin grafts for example.

    Earlier this year, scientists defrosted two tardigrades which had been frozen for more than 30 years. Not only did they survive; they also went on to reproduce.

    Best Astronomy Photographs Of The Year

    • 14
      Stephen Voss
      Auroral Nuggets
    • 13
      Richard Inman
      Antarctic Space Station
    • 12
      Rick Whitacre
      Between the Rocks
    • 11
      Tommy Richardson
      Crystal Brilliance
    • 10
      Nicholas Roemmelt
      Frozen Giant
    • 9
      Philippe Jacquot
      ISS under Venus and the Moon
    • 8
      Ivan Eder
      M8 Lagoon Nebula
    • 7
      Giles Rocholl
      The northern lights illuminate the lagoon at Jokulsarlon, Iceland photo tour, February 2016
    • 6
      Sean Goebel
      Parallel Mountains
    • 5
      Lee Cook
      Alone
    • 4
      Katherine Young
      Rise Lunation
    • 3
      Rune EngebÃ¸
      Seven Magic Points
    • 2
      Melanie Thorne
      The Diamond Ring
    • 1
      Michael JÃ¤eger
      The Disconnection Event
    MORE:innovationscienceHealth and MedicineScience and Technologyuniversity of manchesterX-raysUniversity of Tokyo

    Conversations