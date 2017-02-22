India has reportedly started drilling for its undersea bullet train, paving the way for construction to begin as soon as next year.

The Ecomonic Times reported that the drilling would identify soil conditions for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor, a tunnel spanning more than 4 miles.

“Soil and rocks below the 70-meter-deep see are being tested as part of the geo-technical and geo-physical investigation undertaken for the entire project,” a senior Railway Ministry official told the newspaper.