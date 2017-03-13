India’s first lunar orbiter was launched in 2008 and lost less than a year later. A comms failure ended the mission abruptly, but Chandrayaan-1 still lays claim to a piece of space history: helping discover water ice on the Moon’s surface.

At the time, NASA’s director of planetary science described the find as the “holy grail” of lunar science. Now, nearly eight years late, the orbiter has become a part of another discovery story: its own.

NASA has recently announced that it tracked down the craft last year using a novel radar technique which could one day aid human missions.

Searching for derelict space craft in the Moon’s orbit is a challenging task, especially when the craft is just five feet wide. The bright glare of our natural satellite means that optical telescopes just aren’t up to the job.