Indoor Air Pollution: What's Inside My Living Room?

When you think about the phrase air pollution it’s easy to immediately associate it with smog-filled cities, vast traffic jams and power plants pouring out harmful gases. Yet there is another side to this global problem that we currently face and that is indoor air pollution. Trapping not only the gases outside but also additional gases and particles that we create in our own homes, indoor air pollution is increasingly warranting more and more attention from both academics and the general public. In order try and understand why it’s becoming more and more of a health concern, we set out to discover what was actually floating inside our houses, where it came from and whether or not it could be considered a health risk.

HuffPost UK

To do this, Dyson agreed to send us one of their Pure Cool Link air purifiers which sucks in the air around it, filters it using both a HEPA and activated carbon filter and then pumps clean air back into the room. The purifier was then used for a period of around 12 months at the end of which we sent to the filter to Dyson who nalysed it themselves and then sent it off for independent testing. The Results After a month of testing we got the results back, revealing the sheer breadth of gases and particles floating around our homes. Now individually, many of these compounds were found in extremely low levels, but when combined together and inhaled over a long period of time we know that this can have a detrimental affect on our health.