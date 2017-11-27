Our Industrial Strategy Needs Young People To Help Build A Better Future For Britain

What will Britain look like in 20 years time? Today the government launched a new Industrial Strategy that paints a future of driverless cars, faster cancer diagnosis and 3D printed houses. We envision a Britain that is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence and data revolutions, and a Britain that leads the world in developing cheaper, cleaner energy.

Most importantly, this government is today pledging that a better future for Britain will be a better future for all Britons. Over the last few decades unbalanced economic growth has left too many people and too many places behind. This modern, ambitious strategy recognises that as well as investing in machinery, buildings and robots, we need to invest in our best and most important asset: our own people.

Britain is short of skilled workers; we need more engineers, more coders and more construction workers. Nearly half of all businesses report that a shortage of graduates in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects is affecting their ability to recruit appropriate staff. As automation and new technology continues to change the jobs we do and how we do them, this challenge will only get more profound. When we look at digital skills alone, businesses will need an estimated 1.2million new workers by 2022, who are expert in things like cybersecurity, mobile and cloud computing and big data.

If we can’t fill this gap we are not only short-changing our economy, we are letting down all those young people who aren’t being given a chance to develop their skills and find meaningful, challenging work. Britain has talent spread all over this country – but we’re not using it anywhere near as effectively as we should, and opportunity is there in some communities but not others.

We need to confront this challenge head on by creating an education system and a skills system that allows everyone to fulfil their potential, wherever they live and whatever their background. Crucially, we need to make a better offer to our young people, so they have real choices in education beyond purely academic areas when they turn 16 and they can develop the skills to play their part in Britain’s high tech future.