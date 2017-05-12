Radical plans to change inheritance tax have been left out of Labour’s manifesto amid warnings from London MPs that the move would cost them key seats in the capital.

A proposal to ‘soak the rich’ by slashing the tax-free allowance for family homes, and other ideas for lowering the threshold at which the ‘death tax’ is paid, have been mooted within the party in recent weeks.

But the policy was missing from the Labour manifesto and was not added at the final ‘Clause V’ meeting of senior MPs, members and trade unions that approved the policy programme on Thursday, HuffPost UK has been told.

The ‘Fair Taxation System’ section of Labour’s manifesto rules out rises in income tax, VAT or National Insurance for those earning less than £80,000 a year.

However, it is silent on inheritance tax and the omission has fuelled hopes among Labour MPs that they have won their battle.

It remains unclear if the idea will be revived when the manifesto is officially launched next Tuesday. One source said fresh warnings against the tax rise were raised during the Clause V meeting.