The Inside Soap Awards 2018 winners have been revealed, with ‘Emmerdale’ triumphing over its rivals in a number of categories, including Best Soap.
For the third year running, the ITV show nabbed the biggest prize of the night, while Danny Miller - who plays Aaron Dingle - also won Best Actor.
The majority of the prizes were given to ‘Emmerdale’ and ‘Coronation Street’, while ‘EastEnders’ won just one accolade, with Davood Ghadami being named Sexiest Male.
‘Hollyoaks’ also took home one prize on the night, while ‘Casualty’ triumped in two categories.
See the full list of winners below...
Best Actor: Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale)
Best Actress: Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt, Coronation Street)
Best Bad Boy: Connor McIntyre (Pat Phelan, Coronation Street)
Best Bad Girl: Gillian Kearney (Emma Barton, Emmerdale)
Funniest Male: Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Funniest Female: Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter, Coronation Street)
Best Newcomer: Julia Goulding (Shona Ramsey, Coronation Street)
Best Young Actor: Alfie Clarke (Arthur Thomas, Emmerdale)
Sexiest Male: Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi, EastEnders)
Sexiest Female: Natalie J Robb (Moira Dingle, Emmerdale)
Best Partnership: Lysette Anthony & Nicole Barber-Lane (Marnie Nightingale & Myra McQueen, Hollyoaks)
Best Show-Stopper: Motorway crash/James’ death (Emmerdale)
Best Shock Twist: Andy’s alive (Coronation Street)
Best Exit: John Middleton (Ashley Thomas, Emmerdale)
Best Drama Star: George Rainsford (Ethan Hardy, Casualty)
Best Drama Storyline: Helicopter crash (Casualty)
Best Daytime Soap: Neighbours
Best Daytime Star: Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe, Doctors)
Outstanding Achievement: Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale, EastEnders)
Best Soap: Emmerdale
