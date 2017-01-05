15 Inspirational Fitness Quotes That Will Get You To The Gym In January

Having to get out of bed on a cold, dark, morning to go and work out tests the willpower of even the most committed gym bunnies.

But for those who are just starting out on their fitness journey, it can really feel like an uphill battle. And one that you’re not winning.

So use these 15 quotes as fitspiration. Print them out. Keep them in your gym bag. Stick them on your forehead if you have to. Because this is your year.

1. “Sweat is just fat crying.”

2. “When you’re about to quit remember why you started.”

3. “It never gets easier you just get stronger.”

4. “Fitness is not about being better than someone else, it’s about being better than you used to be.”

5. “Greatness never comes from comfort zones.”

6. “Everything you need is already within you.”

7. “Discipline is just choosing between what you want now and what you want most.”

8. “Every journey begins with a single step.”

9. “I work out because I love my body, not because I hate it.”

10. “I’m not telling you it is going to be easy, I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.”

11. “Slow progress is better than no progress.”

12. “Your speed doesn’t matter, forward is forward.”

13. “I may not be there yet but I’m closer than I was yesterday.”

14. “Making excuses burns zero calories per hour.”

15. “The best project you’ll ever work on, is you.”