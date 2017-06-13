10 Tweets That Sum Up The Pain When Instagram Goes Down

You might be forgiven for thinking something devastating had swept across the UK in the last week, with hundreds of people taking to social media to bemoan the state of the world.

That’s right, we’re talking about Instagram going down. Again.

For the second time in as many months, our favourite selfie-sharing social media platform was experiencing serious server problems; leaving us with an error message and a timeline of photos from 15 hours ago. Unacceptable.

Here are 10 tweets that perfectly sum up the agony of an Instagram blackout.