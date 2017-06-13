10 Tweets That Sum Up The Pain When Instagram Goes Down

You might be forgiven for thinking something devastating had swept across the UK in the last week, with hundreds of people taking to social media to bemoan the state of the world.

That’s right, we’re talking about Instagram going down. Again.

For the second time in as many months, our favourite selfie-sharing social media platform was experiencing serious server problems; leaving us with an error message and a timeline of photos from 15 hours ago. Unacceptable.

Here are 10 tweets that perfectly sum up the agony of an Instagram blackout.

Why tf instagram not working . — single💞 (@_Laurynnnnn) June 12, 2017

Me rushing to twitter to find out if instagram is down pic.twitter.com/6PBKasTJoZ — Candice Coppola (@candice_coppola) June 12, 2017

Instagram is down. I repeat. Instagram is down. — Hannah Bennett (@HaannahB01) June 12, 2017

instagram stopped working, im bored now — Angel (@90degree_dolan) June 11, 2017

What do Instagram and me have in common? We both broke af.#instagramdown — Tanay Singh (@peaky_blinderr) June 12, 2017

I spend most of my time on insta looking at memes do u know how I feel rn #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3hWOMAoehG — jessyy (@JessiiBee123) June 12, 2017

Instagram was down earlier, and I was wanting all of you to tweet whatever you had for dinner. — DΛVID (@_davidlucas_) June 12, 2017

Yes Instagram is down and no, it's not the end of the world you drama queens — Carola (@Dutch_Carola) June 12, 2017