Scientists from the University of Surrey have developed a ‘intelligent’ form of nanoparticle that can be heated to a temperature high enough to kill cancerous cells, yet is then able to self-regulate and cool itself so as not to harm any surrounding healthy tissue.

The advanced nanoparticles were created through a partnership between the University of Surrey’s Advanced Sciences department and the Dalian University of Technology in China.

Thermotherapy has long been used as a treatment for cancer, however it comes with the caveat that it can often be difficult to administer without in turn damaging healthy cells nearby.

Dr. Wei Zhang, Associate Professor from Dalian University of Technology said: “Magnetic induced hyperthermia is a traditional route of treating malignant tumours. However, the difficulties in temperature control has significantly restricted its usage.”

It has been found however that if you can regulate the temperature of the nanoparticles exactly 42°C to 45°C they can weaken and then kill cancerous cells without causing any collateral damage.