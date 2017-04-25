If you think Britain is rarely hit by earthquakes, think again.

Since 1970, the country has been struck by around 10,000 quakes.

Now, researchers have plotted each one of them on to an interactive map, in a bid to identify the UK’s earthquake hotspots.

“We wanted to examine where the UK’s earthquakes had occurred to see if any patterns emerged and uncover the myth that the country doesn’t get that many,” Ben Flanagan, a cartographer at Esri UK, told HuffPost UK.

Using British Geological Survey (BGS) data dating back to 1970, the team identified the following ten hotspots: