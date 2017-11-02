Interest Rates Rise For First Time In 10 Years. Here’s What It Will Cost You

Bloomberg via Getty Images Millions of homeowners have never experienced a rate rise, and could be hit to the tune of hundreds of pounds a year after Thursday's decision

Increase in base interest rate tipped to continue

Experts predict the beginning of the end of ‘uber-cheap’ mortgages

Warning higher repayments could lead the poorest into debt cycle

Better deals expected for savings accounts - at some banks The first interest rate rise in a decade is set to hit millions of homeowners to the tune of hundreds of pounds a year, experts have said. Thursday’s decision to raise the record-low rate - which anchors mortgages and savings accounts and governs the cost of lending - to 0.5% should, act as a wake-up call, advisors warned. The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to move rates up after 10 years amid “headwinds” in the British economy. “The time has come to ease our foot a little off the accelerator,” Bank governor Mark Carney said.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney spoke of 'headwinds' in the British economy but also of rampant inflation, already 1% above the 2% target

Not a one-off event But analysts warned the Bank’s suggestion that Thursday’s rise will not be a one-off event and that further hikes over the next three years could hit thousands currently on variable rate mortgages. The increase could cost some of those customers as much as £200 a year per £100,000 of outstanding borrowing. “Everyone should check to see if they’re overpaying,” Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, said. Lewis shared his fears that the move could provide cover for big lenders to sneak through their own hikes. “Do not be surprised if some lenders use this move as an opportunity to sneak rates up further maybe 0.3%,” he said.

Martin Lewis has spoken out about Thursday's interest rate rise