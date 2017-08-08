They might have been brought in for a fairly mundane reason but the cats of Westminster bring so much more to the table than just keeping the mice away.

Fortunately for us, because it is 2017, all the cats have their own Twitter accounts (not all of them official) which provide us with a welcome insight into their days and beliefs.

But some of the moggies have definitely brought their Twitter game more than others.

Here, we rank the top cats in government by their hottest takes.

4. Palmerston, Foreign Office

Young Palmerston’s Twitter could really do with some work - especially considering it’s the only one that’s an official account.

The two-year-old mouser of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office does sometimes get it right - there is a range of topical, cute and professional tweets - but frankly, there are nowhere near enough of them.

If a cat is to connect with its people, it needs to understand the importance of social media.

Perhaps we’ll put his lack of motivation down to all the fights he’s had with Larry.