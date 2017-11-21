The UK will not have a judge on the bench of the International Court of Justice for the first time in its 71-year history in what is being cited an example of Britain’s “fading international influence”.

Britain withdrew its candidate, Sir Christopher Greenwood, on Monday, minutes after an 11th round of voting was scheduled to begin in New York.

It was later confirmed that Greenwood, who was running for re-election to serve a second nine-year term, would accept defeat and allow the rival Indian candidate, Dalveer Bhandari, to fill the final vacancy.

It will be the first time the UK will not have a judge on the bench of 15 in the UN’s court in The Hague since it began work in 1946.

Four other judges, from Brazil, France, Lebanon and Somalia, had already been elected to the ICJ in the earlier rounds and Britain was in run-off for the last available spot.