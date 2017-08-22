The International Space Station Totally Photobombed The Eclipse

Everyone loves to be centre of attention, and it seems the International Space Station is no different after it decided it wasn’t content being outdone by the moon’s popularity on Monday.

Instead of letting everyone in North America get excited about the first total solar eclipse in almost a century (it was a pretty big deal) the ISS decided to steal some of the limelight for itself.

Just as millions of people across the world tuned in to catch a glimpse of the sky fall dark, a NASA photographer Joel Kowsky, who was watching from Wyoming, USA, captured the ISS photobombing the sun.