International Students Are Worth £22.6Billion To The UK Economy - The Government Must Acknowledge Their Immense Value

The question of whether international students should continue to be included in net migration figures continues to dominate political debate in the UK.

A new report released today by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways reveals that the benefits of international students to the UK economy are, in fact, ten times greater than their costs.

The report – The costs and benefits of international students by parliamentary constituency – finds the gross benefits of hosting international students in the UK amount to £22.6billion.

By comparison, the public costs (for services such as education, healthcare and social security) incurred from hosting international students are tiny – totalling just £2.3billion.

Subtracting these costs from the benefits reveals the net impact of hosting international students in the UK totals £20.3billion.

Broken down, this means each student from the EU brings in £68,000 to the UK economy, while each international student from elsewhere in the world contributes £95,000. That equates to a gain of £310 per UK resident.

What is more, the economic benefits of international students are felt throughout the entire country, with international students contributing £31.3 million on average per parliamentary constituency.

The constituency benefiting the most from international participation in UK higher education is Sheffield Central, where international students generate £226million for the local economy. Other constituencies in the top ten can be found in Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford, Manchester, London, Liverpool, Cambridge and Birmingham – all experiencing net gains per resident of between £1,200 and £2,000.

The capital cities of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland also benefit significantly from an international student presence. The study finds international students generate £151million in Cardiff Central, £135million in Glasgow Central and £29million in Belfast South.