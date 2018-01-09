Regardless Of Your View On Brexit, Britain Must Improve Our Trade Performance

As debate intensifies about life after Brexit, one thing has become clear. Regardless of how you view the outcome of the referendum - and I was a firm Remainer - our country needs to improve its trading performance.

As Secretary of State for what was then the Department for Trade and Industry between 2001 and 2005, I know how vital global trade is to UK jobs, businesses and prosperity.

With the public’s decision to leave the EU, the UK will need to set its own independent trade policy and be able to direct its trade relations in a way that hasn’t been possible for over forty years.

That has put the issue of trade firmly in the national spotlight, giving us all the chance to discuss what trading relationships we want as a country and how we can make sure that trade benefits consumers and businesses across the UK.

It’s a discussion I often had as Chair of the UK India Business Council for the last eight years, looking at how we could strengthen the connections between our companies to boost growth and living standards in both countries.

When it works well, trade can create prosperity and jobs and raise people’s living standards.

From the small UK traders selling their specialist products overseas, to the global products in our homes, trade affects us all.

Trade means choice: a wider range of food on our supermarket shelves, clothes in our stores, cars on the forecourts. It means more competition, yes, but that competition drives down prices, improves living standards and makes businesses more innovative and productive.

Take India for example, a country I know well. In 1993, around 45% of India’s population lived in appalling poverty, below the World Bank’s poverty line. In 2011 it was 22%. It’s no coincidence that in the meantime, India opened up its economy to global trade and investment. And the benefits have been mutual. Under Tata’s ownership, Jaguar Land Rover has become a massive exporter, with 5,000 new UK jobs announced last year alone.

Trade also means prosperity and stability. It might not be obvious to us, but when companies trade more, they employ more people and pay higher dividends (vital for pensions). When countries build stronger trade links they create wider relationships which underpin global security and peace.