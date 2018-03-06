People are “wildly over-optimistic” about how quickly the gender pay gap will be closed, a survey to mark International Women’s Day has signalled.

An Ipsos poll has found respondents in Britain think pay and economic equality will be achieved in 2035 - when World Economic Forum estimates suggest parity will take 82 years longer.

The same “over-estimate” is apparent in the US, where people think women will be paid equally with men by 2028, whereas the current rate of progress suggests the gap won’t be closed until 2059.

British people also have misconceptions about women’s representation at the top level of business.

In the UK, people think that 12% of chief executives in the largest 500 companies around the world are women. The real figure is actually four times less than that at 3%.

People tend to be closer to the mark when it comes to estimating the proportion of female politicians in their country. Britons, in common with other nations, slightly underestimate the reality, guessing that a quarter of MPs are women when in fact it is 32%.

The Ipsos collaboration with International Women’s Day across 27 countries, which comes in the wake of the #metoo campaign, highlights a series of equality issues.

It found that while sexual harassment is seen as the top equality issue facing women globally, in Britain it is only the second most important issue - with equal pay seen as more significant.