Historically these services have been known to sometimes mis-sell prices and offerings because of more relaxed guidelines.

A UK watchdog has made major changes to the way internet providers can advertise their broadband packages, after research showed customers were being “misled”.

Having access to fast broadband might seem like a first-world problem, but the UK government has said they want to see it as a ‘legal right’ for citizens to have a minimum level access of 10Mbps by 2020.

As Ofcom predicts around 1.4 million homes are still getting speeds below this benchmark, clearly providers have some role to play in this long-term strategy.

ASA’s new rules require that all advertised speeds must be based on the download speeds available to 50% of customers at ‘peak hours’ (rather than say, in the middle of the night when everyone else is asleep).

Previous guidelines only required 10% of customers needed to have access to that speed at that time.

They have also got stricter on the language used on billboards, saying that providers now need to make it clear these speeds are an “average” rather than the current position that allows them to use the words “up to”.

According to ASA, this was leaving consumers open to misinterpreting this as the speed they are “likely to get as individuals” as opposed to what the nation is likely to get as a whole.

The new rules kick in on 23 May 2018, after a six-month implementation period.

Although there’s no doubt that some marketing was purposefully making things ambiguous for customers, ISPs do face the problem that every home is different and therefore impossible to calculate precisely.

Shahriar Coupal, director of the Committees of Advertising Practice said: “There are a lot of factors that affect the broadband speed a customer is going to get in their own home - from technology to geography, to how a household uses broadband.”