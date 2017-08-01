The Internet thinks Topshop’s latest footwear design looks like Shaun the Sheep, and we’re here for it too.

Priced at £26, the ‘Georgia Faux Fur Mules’, which feature a whole lot of cream fluffiness, even have a small hoof-like heel - just like Shaun.

Taking to Twitter, social media users have been quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between the flats and the fictitious character from ‘Wallace And Gromit’.