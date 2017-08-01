The Internet thinks Topshop’s latest footwear design looks like Shaun the Sheep, and we’re here for it too.
Priced at £26, the ‘Georgia Faux Fur Mules’, which feature a whole lot of cream fluffiness, even have a small hoof-like heel - just like Shaun.
Taking to Twitter, social media users have been quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between the flats and the fictitious character from ‘Wallace And Gromit’.
Brighton-based fashion blogger Lily Melrose took to Twitter on 28 July to question the fashion retailer on their design choice:
And all social media users could think of was Shaun, and sheep.
And don’t be mistaken, fashion has never put practicalities before fun, but in a country where every day is a rain day, we’re unsure if these fluffy feet would even survive.
They’re available to buy online now.