Internet Finds Newly-Engaged Couple After Stranger Captures Magical Proposal

A Redditor who photographed two strangers mid-proposal has tracked down the newly engaged couple using the power of the internet.

In the photo, a woman clutches a bouquet of roses while her partner faces her with his back to the camera. They are surrounded by candles and rose petals, which make a love heart around them.

User JTran1 photographed the romantic scene, capturing the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in the background.

They later posted the picture on Reddit with the caption: “To the newly engaged couple - I hope this picture finds you! Congratulations!”