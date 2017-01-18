Internet Finds Newly-Engaged Couple After Stranger Captures Magical Proposal

A Redditor who photographed two strangers mid-proposal has tracked down the newly engaged couple using the power of the internet.
In the photo, a woman clutches a bouquet of roses while her partner faces her with his back to the camera. They are surrounded by candles and rose petals, which make a love heart around them.
User JTran1 photographed the romantic scene, capturing the iconic Brooklyn Bridge in the background.
They later posted the picture on Reddit with the caption: “To the newly engaged couple - I hope this picture finds you! Congratulations!”
The photo, which was only posted on Tuesday night, generated a huge response and the couple pictured have since been tracked down.
In a matter of hours, Reddit user newly_engaged wrote: “I cant believe this! This is my engagement! I can’t wait to show her this, thank you Reddit! To the photographer: can you send this in full resolution? Do you have any others?”
Some people were sceptical of whether the Reddit user was who he claimed to be, so the photographer asked them to verify - which they did.
JTran1 later shared an update telling everyone who had commented that they’d been contacted by the newly engaged woman in the photo.
“She was able to verify both herself and u/newly_engaged . I’ll be in contact with them to offer more photos. Thanks for your help all!”
We love a happy ending.