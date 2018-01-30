The Trust said that 40% of young people who have carried out an internship have done at least one of them unpaid, leading to concerns that “the significant costs associated with unpaid internships are shutting many less advantaged young people out of careers”.

Separately, research carried out for the Trade Union Congress found that 78% of 18-34 year olds could not afford to live in London away from home to become an unpaid intern.

According to The Sutton Trust, people from low and moderate-income backgrounds are being prevented from accessing internships - which are “increasingly seen as a requirement before a first job” due to rising rents in the two centres and inflation.

The cost of undertaking an unpaid internship to land a job in “desirable sectors” will now set a jobseeker back £1,019 a month in London and £827 in Manchester.

In Manchester costs increased by £39 a month, or £234 over six months, during the same period - an increase of just under 5%.

The figures represent a 10% increase in the capital since 2014, when a six-month internship would cost a jobseeker £926 (£93 less) a month, or £5556 (£558 less) over six months.

A six-month internship in London, even if transport costs are provided, would leave a single person £6,114 out of pocket and in Manchester a young person would need £5,556 to get by, the Trust said.

The Trust is calling for all internships over four weeks (£4976 in London, £3308 in Manchester) to be paying at least the minimum wage of £7.50 per hour and “ideally” the Living Wage of £8.56 (£10.20 in London).

It also recommends that internships are advertised publicly and that recruitment processes are “fair, transparent and based on merit”.

“Failure to do so prevents young people from low and moderate-income backgrounds from accessing jobs in some of the most desirable sectors such as journalism, fashion, the arts and politics,” the Trust report - Internships - unpaid, unadvertised, unfair - states.

The Trust cited the recent Taylor review, which examined modern working practices, in its report. The review concluded that “it is clear to us that unpaid internships are an abuse of power by employers and extremely damaging to social mobility”.

Minimum wage legislation makes many unpaid internships illegal “but the law is not properly enforced”, the Trust said, citing, as evidence, the fact the government recently confirmed that there have been no recorded prosecutions in relation to interns and the National Minimum Wage.

Key Points: • Organisations continue to offer internships which are unpaid, and offer internships without formally advertising them. • A internship would cost a single person £1,019 a month in London and £827 in Manchester. • Over 40% of young people who have carried out an internship have done at least one of them unpaid. • There are 70,000 interns in the UK at any one time. • Roughly 10,000 graduates are carrying out an internship at six months post-graduation, with 20% of them doing so unpaid. • There are concerns that some employers are either unaware that their interns should be paid, or that some employers are exploiting the lack of clarity in the law to avoid paying their interns.

The Sutton Trust said that since 2014, there has been “some moves in the right direction” by employers, such as Pret a Manger, who started paying their interns. The Brit Awards also introduced 10 paid internships to help “open up access to the music industry”, it said, and there are reports that publishing houses are increasingly introducing paid internships.

However, the Trust lamented that organisations were continuing to advertise for unpaid interns online and through “informal networks”.

Examples of internships advertised this month which the Trust highlighted include - a major fashion designer who was looking for an unpaid design intern to work for two-to-three months in the lead-up to their London Fashion Week show and an MP who advertised a six-month internship with “no set hours and only expenses covered”.

The role involved undertaking research, analysis and briefings on upcoming issues, the Trust said. It declined to name the MP.

“Given that MPs are already considerably more likely to be from a privileged background than the constituents that they represent, it is extremely disappointing that MPs continue to offer unpaid internships, locking less well-off young people out of politics,” the report reads.

“Additionally, concerns have also been raised by the APPG on Social Mobility that internships in politics are often given out to family and friends of politicians, rather than being openly advertised.”

In the UK there are around 70,000 internships each year and research by the Trust shows that 10,000 graduates are in unpaid internships six months after graduation, “though many more will do them at other times”.