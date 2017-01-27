All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/01/2017 16:18 GMT | Updated 27/01/2017 16:26 GMT

    'Into It' Podcast: Piers Morgan vs. Ewan McGregor, Oscars Nominations And 'Celebrity Big Brother'

    Plus - can you believe it's been 10 years since 'Skins' debuted?

    In the second episode of ‘Into It’, we’re picking apart the ‘Good Morning Britain’ saga that unfolded this week, when Ewan McGregor revealed that he’d refused to be interviewed by Piers Morgan, following his controversial comments about the Women’s March.

    Plus, we’re reminiscing about ‘Skins’ 10 years after its debut, and testing our film knowledge in an (actually, pretty dubious) Academy Awards quiz.

    Listen to the latest instalment above, or click here to subscribe to ‘Into It’ on the iTunes store.

    READ MORE:

    11 'Celebrity Big Brother' Moments Producers Chose Not To Air
    MORE:celebrity big brothernostalgiapiers morganJennifer LawrenceMeryl StreepEwan McGregorChloe Ferryskinsinto itAcademy Awards

    Conversations