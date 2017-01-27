In the second episode of ‘Into It’, we’re picking apart the ‘Good Morning Britain’ saga that unfolded this week, when Ewan McGregor revealed that he’d refused to be interviewed by Piers Morgan, following his controversial comments about the Women’s March.

Plus, we’re reminiscing about ‘Skins’ 10 years after its debut, and testing our film knowledge in an (actually, pretty dubious) Academy Awards quiz.

